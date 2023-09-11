Jakobi Meyers takes a big hit over the middle of the field and is assisted off the field after. (0:16)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is in the concussion protocol, coach Josh McDaniels said Monday.

McDaniels said he didn't have any other details.

Meyers was hit in the head by an elbow from Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson in the Raiders' final drive of their 17-16 Week 1 victory on Sunday. Jackson was whistled for a 15-yard penalty that helped the Raiders run out the clock.

Meyers, who signed with the Raiders this offseason after four seasons with the New England Patriots, caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in his Raiders debut.

Overall, he had nine catches for 81 yards Sunday, including his touchdowns of 3 and 6 yards. His 6-yard score helped the Raiders tie the game in the fourth quarter, and Daniel Carlson's extra point gave the Raiders their eventual winning margin.