KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Defensive tackle Chris Jones ended his holdout Monday by agreeing to terms on a new one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Chris is an elite player in this league and over the last seven years, he's really developed into a leader on our team," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. "He's been instrumental to our success and Super Bowl championship runs and it was a priority for us to keep him in a Chiefs uniform. I'd like to thank Chris and his representation, Michael and Jason Katz, for their desire and patience to get this done. Through this process two things were obvious, Chris wanted to be a Chief and the Katz brothers worked diligently on his behalf."

Jones should be available to play for the first time Sunday when the Chiefs visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last week, during a charity event in Kansas City, Jones said he was keeping in shape and would be ready to play the day after he signed a new contract.

"I could play right now,'' Jones said then. "I work out every day, twice a day, but in Miami with my team that I'd normally be with in my offseason. I'm staying at it.''

Jones received incentives in the new contract that would allow him to earn more than the $19.5 million he was scheduled to make this season under his old contract, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones did not play in the Chiefs' season opener last week against the Detroit Lions -- a 21-20 loss -- forfeiting his game check of about $1.1 million.

Jones did not report to training camp as he was seeking an upgraded deal. He was entering the final season of a four-year, $80 million contract he signed with the Chiefs in 2020. He would have been the ninth-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league by average salary under the contract.