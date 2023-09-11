Joshua Dobbs will remain the Arizona Cardinals' starting quarterback for their home opener in Week 2 against the New York Giants, coach Jonathan Gannon announced Monday.

"I'm excited about seeing what he does this week," Gannon said.

Dobbs completed 21 of 30 passes for 132 yards in Arizona's 20-16 Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders. He fumbled three times, resulting in two turnovers.

Gannon, in his first season as the Cardinals' head coach, had declined to name a starting quarterback against the Commanders until right before the game, citing "competitive advantage."

Dobbs, who was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns late last month, and rookie Clayton Tune are the only quarterbacks on the team's active roster.

QB Kyler Murray is on the physically unable to perform list after injuring an ACL in Week 14 last season. He will miss at least the first four games.