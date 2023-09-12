Peyton and Eli Manning didn't miss a beat on the season premiere of the "ManningCast" during Week 1 of "Monday Night Football."

The biggest topic of the night was the debut of Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Though Rodgers was sidelined by an early injury, the duo still had plenty to talk about.

The Mannings were joined by tennis legend John McEnroe and former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who spent two seasons with the Jets.

Here are the best "ManningCast" moments from Monday night:

Peyton reacts to Rodgers' ankle injury

"Holy cow! I cannot believe this."



Peyton was shook by Aaron Rodgers' early injury. pic.twitter.com/rhmSXMW6O5 — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

Eli snubbed by Kentucky Derby invite

Ouch, @EliManning didn't get the invite to the Kentucky Derby... pic.twitter.com/eTKVZtJr8a — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 12, 2023

Peyton and Eli conduct interviews for third 'ManningCast' host