          Best ManningCast moments from Bills vs. Jets

          @Omaha Productions / X
          • Anthony Gharib
          Sep 11, 2023, 08:37 PM ET

          Peyton and Eli Manning didn't miss a beat on the season premiere of the "ManningCast" during Week 1 of "Monday Night Football."

          The biggest topic of the night was the debut of Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Though Rodgers was sidelined by an early injury, the duo still had plenty to talk about.

          The Mannings were joined by tennis legend John McEnroe and former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who spent two seasons with the Jets.

          Here are the best "ManningCast" moments from Monday night:

          Peyton reacts to Rodgers' ankle injury

          Eli snubbed by Kentucky Derby invite

          Peyton and Eli conduct interviews for third 'ManningCast' host