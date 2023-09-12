Jets QB Aaron Rodgers goes down with an unspecified injury on the first drive of the game. (0:49)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- On his fourth snap of the season, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was twisted to the ground on a sack and departed the field with a left ankle injury Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers, in his highly anticipated Jets debut, spent a few minutes in the injury tent before being loaded onto a cart. He got out of the cart before leaving the field and limped to the locker room through the tunnel at midfield.

The Jets announced it as an ankle injury, saying his return was questionable before later ruling Rodgers out for the rest of the game.

Rodgers was seen entering the X-ray room with his left foot in a boot. According to the Jets, X-rays on the ankle were negative.