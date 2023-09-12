EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- On his fourth snap of the season, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was twisted to the ground on a sack and departed the field with a left ankle injury Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.
Rodgers, in his highly anticipated Jets debut, spent a few minutes in the injury tent before being loaded onto a cart. He got out of the cart before leaving the field and limped to the locker room through the tunnel at midfield.
The Jets announced it as an ankle injury, saying his return was questionable before later ruling Rodgers out for the rest of the game.
Rodgers was seen entering the X-ray room with his left foot in a boot. According to the Jets, X-rays on the ankle were negative.
In a sideline interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters, Jets coach Robert Saleh would only say that Rodgers was getting checked out and "we'll know more later."
The sellout crowd at MetLife Stadium, which began the night with Super Bowl aspirations, got quiet and was drained of its energy as Rodgers was helped off the field after the sack.
On a first down from the Jets' 43, left tackle Duane Brown, 38, who had minimal practice in the summer as he recovered from a shoulder injury, got beat by defensive end Leonard Floyd. Brown lunged at Floyd and lost his footing, giving Floyd a clear path to Rodgers.
Rodgers, 39, tried to spin out of Floyd's grasp. In doing so, he appeared to twist his left ankle. He stayed down and the Jets' medical personnel rushed immediately to him.
Rodgers was replaced in the game by Zach Wilson, who took over backup duties when the Jets traded for Rodgers in the offseason. Wilson, drafted second overall in 2021, was demoted twice last season.