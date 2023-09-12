Social media reacts as Rodgers injured, Jets win rollercoaster MNF game

Xavier Gipson returns a punt 65 yards to the house to win it for the Jets in overtime in dramatic fashion. (1:34)

Udrafted New York Jets rookie Xavier Gipson went viral last week on HBO's "Hard Knocks" when he was informed he'd made the team.

On Monday night, Gipson's game-winning play in overtime against the Buffalo Bills made him a viral star again.

Gipson returned a punt for 65 yards and a touchdown to cap off a wild 22-16 comeback victory over the Bills.

With Aaron Rodgers in the locker room after suffering a suspected Achilles injury four snaps into his Jets debut, the Jets fell behind 13-3 going into halftime. But, New York fought back in the second half.

Backup QB Zach Wilson found Garrett Wilson in the end zone to tie the game with 4:55 remaining. Greg Zuerlein put the Jets in front with a field goal minutes later, but Tyler Bass nailed a 50-yard kick with two seconds left to force overtime.

After the Bills went three-and-out in overtime, Gipson fielded a punt to the end zone for a walk off victory.

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Desean Jackson, who knows a thing or two about returning a punt for a walk off win at MetLife Stadium, shared his reaction on social media:

THATS HOW YOU RETURN A PUNT #82



BALLGAME! — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson10) September 12, 2023

Former Jets signal caller Mark Sanchez was also locked in on the big win:

JETS WIN!!!!!!!!!!! — Mark Sanchez (@Mark_Sanchez) September 12, 2023

And Coach Saleh has some wheels! He beat some of the players on the return team to the end zone! — Mark Sanchez (@Mark_Sanchez) September 12, 2023

Jackson and Sanchez weren't the only members of the sports world shocked by the walk-off win:

WOW WOW WOW!!!



NFL IS BACK!!! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 12, 2023

WOWWW



WHAT A GAME.



My goodness. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 12, 2023

Wowwwwwwwwww — Asante Samuel Sr. (@pick_six22) September 12, 2023

I pray the NFL script writers never go on strike. we love you. 🫢 — Brandon Boykin (@BrandonBoykin2) September 12, 2023

Earlier in the night, Rodgers spent time in the injury tent before a cart was brought out. He entered the X-ray room with a boot on his left foot, but X-rays on the ankle were negative.

The once electrified home crowd was silenced by the injury.

Pressure from the Bills' defense forced him to escape the pocket where he was brought to the ground on a sack and exited the game. The Jets announced it as an ankle injury, saying his return was questionable before later ruling him out for the remainder of the game.

Former Green Bay Packers teammate David Bakhtiari criticized the NFL's turf rules.

Congrats @nfl. How many more players have to get hurt on ARTIFICIAL TURF??! You care more about soccer players than us. You plan to remove all artificial turf for the World Cup coming up. So clearly it's feasible.

I'm sick of this..Do better! — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) September 12, 2023

The sports world sent well wishes to Rogers on social media:

Hate that, man... Praying for the best 🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 12, 2023

Man you hate to see that.



Injuries suck. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 12, 2023

I'm so sick right now. Get well soon 8... — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 12, 2023