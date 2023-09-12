The first week of the 2023 NFL season is in the rearview mirror, some players and coaches still had plenty to say once the score was final.

From the Detroit Lions upset win to the New York Jets' overtime victory, here's some of the best quotes from Week 1.

Lions HC Dan Campbell

The Lions shocked the Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener with a 21-20 victory, but their head coach already saw it coming:

"I didn't learn anything. I got verification on what I already knew. ... We expected to win this game."

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson guaranteed that he'd record an interception against the 49ers, but the game didn't go as planned for the veteran. Purdy went 19-of-29 for 220 yards and two touchdowns for a passer rating of 111.3 in win -- and clapped back at Peterson after the win:

"The second touchdown on the right side, the deep ball, was that on Patrick Peterson? ... That felt good."

49ers DE Nick Bosa

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year also acknowledged how Purdy's performance proved any doubters wrong:

"Purdy shut some haters up [today]."

Ahead of the game, Chase called the Browns the "elves," a reference to Cleveland's mascot, Brownie the Elf, who is pictured on their midfield logo. The Browns thumped the Bengals, 24-3, but Chase stuck by his pregame comments:

"It's frustrating because I called their ass 'elves' and we just lost to some elves. I'm pissed on my part. I'm pissed on that end."

The NFL's oldest rivalry had a new look as Jordan Love made his debut as Green Bay's full-time starting quarterback against the Chicago Bears. The Love era began with some sense of familiarity as Green Bay earned its ninth consecutive win over Chicago.

Bears WR1 DJ Moore was ineffective, totaling just two receptions for 25 yards and Alexander wasn't bashful about coming out on top:

"Yeah, it was real quiet for [Moore]. I don't know if anybody thought anything else was gonna happen."

Allen threw three interceptions and lost a fumble, in Buffalo's overtime loss to the Jets. His 84 turnovers since 2018 are most in the league and he took responsibility for forcing the ball:

"Same s---, same place, different day."