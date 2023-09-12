Ryan Clark is disappointed in what he saw from Kenny Pickett and the Steelers in their Week 1 loss to the 49ers. (1:23)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is expected to be sidelined "a few weeks" due to the hamstring injury he suffered Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Johnson's injury was one of two significant injuries sustained by the Steelers in their 30-7 blowout loss to the 49ers. Six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Cameron Heyward suffered a groin injury and could miss several weeks, a source told ESPN. A decision on whether Heyward will undergo surgery hasn't been made yet, and he is waiting on another opinion Tuesday, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

After making his biggest play of the day -- a 26-yard reception -- Johnson appeared to go down awkwardly. He had to be helped off and went back to the locker room after a short evaluation in the injury tent. Johnson picked up 21.5 yards after the catch, per NFL Next Gen Stats, good for the Steelers' longest play of the day in an offensively stagnant outing against one of the NFL's best defenses in the 49ers.

Johnson finished with three catches on six targets for 48 yards.