Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich is expected to be sidelined multiple weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dulcich also missed seven games last season because of an injury to the same hamstring, the source told Schefter. He hauled in two catches Sunday against the Raiders before leaving the game in the second quarter and not returning.

Dulcich, 23, missed the first five games of his rookie season in 2022 and also was sidelined for Denver's final two games. The third-round draft selection finished with 33 catches for 411 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

The Broncos were counting on 6-foot-4 Dulcich to be one of quarterback Russell Wilson's top receiving targets this season. Fourth-year veteran tight end Adam Trautman had five catches Sunday and figures to be Denver's primary tight end during Dulcich's absence.