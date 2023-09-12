Aaron Rodgers goes down with an apparent ankle injury on the Jets' first drive of the game. (0:49)

An MRI on Tuesday confirmed that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon in Monday night's game, ending his season, sources told ESPN.

The four-time MVP sustained the injury on just his fourth regular-season snap with his new team. He went down with 10:56 remaining in the first quarter after he tried to spin out of a sack by defensive end Leonard Floyd and twisted to the ground, with his left foot seemingly getting stuck in the turf.

Rodgers, 39, injured the same lower leg -- a strained calf -- in OTAs during the spring. He didn't miss any practice time in training camp because of the injury.

It was supposed to be a quick pass, but Rodgers held the ball and extended the play. Left tackle Duane Brown, expecting a quick throw, fired out of his stance and tried to cut block Floyd. But Brown stumbled, leaving Floyd with a clear path to Rodgers. Brown was disconsolate after the game.

After the sack, Rodgers stayed on the ground and had to be helped to the sideline by two members of the medical staff. He spent a few minutes in the injury tent before being carted down the sideline. He got out and limped through the midfield tunnel toward the locker room.

Zach Wilson, who replaced Rodgers, threw a touchdown pass and helped rally the Jets to a come-from-behind 22-16 victory in overtime will return to the starting role that he lost when he struggled at the end of last season.

The Jets will likely now look to sign a quarterback as Tim Boyle, who is on the practice squad, is their only other quarterback under contract.

This will impact the 2024 draft. The second-round pick that goes to the Green Bay Packers from the trade for Rodgers was conditional, based on 65% playing time. If Rodgers had hit that plateau, it would have become a first-round pick.