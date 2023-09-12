        <
          Sources: Panthers CB Jaycee Horn expected to miss multiple weeks

          • David Newton, ESPN Staff WriterSep 12, 2023, 11:32 AM ET
          CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn, who missed 18 games his first two season with injuries, will miss Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury.

          A league source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler the eighth pick of the 2021 draft will be out multiple weeks with the injury suffered in the first half of Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

          Horn will likely be replaced by veteran Troy Hill, who according to coach Frank Reich played "well'' after replacing Horn on Sunday.

          Horn suffered a season-ending foot injury in the third game of his rookie season. He missed the last four games of the 2022 season with a fractured wrist.