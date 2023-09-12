DK Metcalf shakes Derion Kendrick off with a nice fake to get wide open for a Seahawks touchdown. (0:19)

SEATTLE -- The Seahawks are signing 41-year-old left tackle Jason Peters, according to Elite Loyalty Sports, the agency that represents him.

Peters will be signing with the Seahawks' practice squad, a source told ESPN. Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro, is in his 20th season.

The addition of Peters comes amid uncertainty about the severity of the injuries that knocked both of Seattle's starting tackles out of the team's season-opening loss. Right tackle Abraham Lucas missed the second half with a sore patella, which also bothered him during training camp. Left tackle Charles Cross left in the third quarter with a sprained big toe.

Neither returned, forcing the Seahawks to finish the game with Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe, third-year players who haven't been full-time starters.

Seattle's only other offensive tackle is Greg Eiland, who was just re-signed to the practice squad.

Peters spent his first five seasons with the Buffalo Bills and then played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009 to 2020. He appeared in 10 games last season with the Dallas Cowboys, making one start, after starting 15 games for the Chicago Bears in 2021.