Some Green Bay Packers fans had a lot riding on the outcome of the New York Jets' game vs. the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football."

Jack's American Pub, a Milwaukee bar, had announced a promotion this season: if the Jets, -- who traded for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the offseason -- lost, they would cover the bar tab of anyone who opened one 15 minutes or more before the game started, according to CBS58.com.

With Rodgers exiting the game with an injury in the Jets' first series, it looked like patrons would get some free beer for the evening -- but as the saying goes, that's why they play the games. Despite losing their star quarterback, the Jets kept in the game, eventually winning in overtime when rookie Xavier Gipson returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown.

Reporter A.J. Bayatpour captured the moment when Packers fans realized they'd have to pay up.

So, uh, we were live on the air at Jack's when the Jets won, and everyone realized they weren't drinking for free after all pic.twitter.com/VCZJNGBaym — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) September 12, 2023

To top it all off, since Rodgers is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, the promotion no longer stands -- he has to start the game for it to apply.