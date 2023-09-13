In order to maintain their massive size, NFL offensive linemen eat a lot.

But that was light work for competitive eater Dan "Killer" Kennedy.

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia Eagles posted a video where Kennedy, who once ate 50 cheeseburgers in less than an hour, met up with Eagles offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Cam Jurgens. They unveiled a sampling of Johnson's daily diet, which typically consists of the following:

Two 12-ounce ribeye steaks

Five scrambled eggs

One avocado

Three sausage links

Three greek yogurts

One sweet potato

One baked potato

Two protein shakes

Two orange juices

One "mjonster mash" bowl (rice, ground beef, seasoning)

That's about 5,000 to 6,000 calories per day. For folks who eat the average of about 2,000, that's a massive undertaking. In addition to the obvious competitive motivation, Eagles linemen get fined $800 per pound if they're outside of their expected weight range.

Kennedy had 10 minutes to consume all of that. He finished way ahead of schedule.

Johnson and Jurgens were duly impressed -- which makes sense, considering how much bigger both of them are compared to Kennedy.