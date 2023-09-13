COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler's status for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans is not clear after he suffered an ankle injury in a 36-34 season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Ekeler was not at practice on Wednesday for personal reasons following the death of his agent, Cameron Weiss, on Sunday. Weiss, who died of cancer, was 38.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley did not say if Ekeler would have been healthy enough to participate on Wednesday.

"His status is to be determined," Staley said. "We'll know by the end of the week."

Ekeler ran for 117 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries against Miami, thriving in an especially rush-heavy game plan from new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Joshua Kelley, the fourth-year tailback who ran for 91 yards and one touchdowns on 16 carries, would be in line to start if Ekeler cannot play.

"That's how I approach every week, honestly," Kelley said. "I don't think you can just have those moments where like, 'Dang, I got to get ready,' because for me I wouldn't be here if that was the case. So I think it's just staying locked in, ready to go whatever happens."

Ekeler wasn't the only standout player for the Chargers who was injured in Week 1. Outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Eric Kendricks each did not practice because of a hamstring injury; Kendricks' absence was also attributed to personal reasons on the injury report.

Staley said Bosa and Kendricks each felt soreness after the game and the severity of those injuries is "to be determined."