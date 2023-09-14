Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has been granted status as the "Home of the NFL" in the United Kingdom in an expanded partnership that assures at least two regular-season games per year will be played at the facility.

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Tottenham Hotspur through the 2029-2030 season and look forward to hosting future NFL games in the world-class Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the Official Home of the NFL in the UK," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement Thursday. "Growing the game globally is a major strategic priority for the League. Our commitment to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will allow us to continue to bring extraordinary NFL experiences to fans in London, while creating a positive social and economic impact on the local community."

To date, 12 of the NFL's 32 teams have played at the venue, and two games are scheduled there for 2023: the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 8 and the Baltimore Ravens against the Tennessee Titans the next week.

"NFL gamedays at our stadium are special occasions where we see fans from around the world descend on Tottenham, bringing so much vibrancy to the High Road and supporting our local economy," Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement. "As the NFL continues to grow its fanbase throughout Europe, we are extremely proud to be given official status as the Home of the NFL in the UK and look forward to seeing the excitement that gamedays bring to Tottenham for many more years to come."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the economic boost of hosting two games per year is more than 300 million pounds ($373 million).

This year's NFL London series kicks off Oct. 1 with the Atlanta Falcons playing the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Two games will also be held in Frankfurt, Germany, in November as part of the NFL's international slate for 2023.

Reuters contributed to this report.