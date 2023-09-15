New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Thursday that surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon in his left leg "went great."

The 39-year-old Rodgers suffered the season-ending Achilles injury on the fourth snap of his debut with his new team during the Jets' season-opening 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo.

The four-time NFL MVP posted a photo and statement in an Instagram story the day after his surgery, which was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

"Surgery went great yesterday," the Jets quarterback said in his post. "Thank you for all the love and prayers and support. And thanks to the (GOAT) Dr. ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery."

Rodgers, who faces several months of intensive rehab, made his first comments about his season-ending Achilles injury in a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

"I'm completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today," Rodgers wrote.

"The night is darkest before the dawn," he continued. "And I shall rise yet again."

Rodgers' comments came shortly after Jets coach Robert Saleh and owner Woody Johnson both indicated they expect the four-time MVP to return in 2024.

"I'd be shocked if this is the way he's going to go out," Saleh told reporters.

Saleh said he hasn't discussed the future with him, adding that Rodgers is "working through a whole lot of headspace things that he needs to deal with, and that will be the last thing I talk to him about."

Before the injury, Rodgers had mentioned on numerous occasions that his goal was to play multiple years with the Jets. He is signed through 2025 and due to receive $38 million in guarantees in 2024.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.