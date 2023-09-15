Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young has been cleared to return from a stinger and will be active Sunday against the Denver Broncos, coach Ron Rivera said Friday.

Young sustained the injury after four plays in the Commanders' preseason opener on Aug. 11 against the Cleveland Browns.

He missed Washington's season-opening victory over the Arizona Cardinals because of his injury.

He was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording 7.5 sacks, forcing four fumbles, recovering three and returning one for a touchdown. But he has played in just 12 games since that season with 1.5 sacks.

Young's contract expires after this season. Washington declined to pick up his fifth-year option in the offseason.

ESPN's John Keim contributed to this report.