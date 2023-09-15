PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles slot cornerback Avonte Maddox is feared to have torn a pectoral during Thursday night's win over the Minnesota Vikings, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He is expected to get a second opinion. If it is confirmed, he would be out for the season.

Maddox exited the game in the second quarter, favoring his left arm as he went to the medical tent. After a brief examination, he went inside and was later ruled out for the night. He was replaced by Mario Goodrich, a 2022 undrafted free agent out of Clemson.

With the slot corner position relatively thin, the Eagles experimented with moving veteran All-Pro James Bradberry inside during the summer. Bradberry sat out of Thursday's game with a concussion.

Maddox, 27, has four career interceptions over five-plus seasons to go with 31 passes defensed. He has dealt with a number of injuries of late, including toe, ankle and hamstring injuries that limited him to nine games last season.

The injuries are beginning to pile up for the Eagles. Linebacker Nakobe Dean (foot) is on injured reserve. Safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) and running back Kenny Gainwell (ribs) were sidelined for the Vikings game along with Bradberry. And running back Boston Scott (head) and receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring) were both hurt against Minnesota.