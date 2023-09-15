TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers top cornerback Carlton Davis will "probably" miss Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears because of a toe injury, coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday.

Davis, Tampa Bay's most experienced cornerback, has not practiced all week.

With Davis likely out, second-year cornerback Zyon McCollum, who got in a lot of reps in training camp with the first-team offense, will step into Davis' role.

"He's ready to play. We've got all the confidence in the world in him," Bowles said of McCollum. "He had a great summer, he had a great spring. He's practicing [well]. We don't have a problem playing him."

Bowles did say he is hopeful that starting nickelback Christian Izien, a rookie who had a touchdown-saving interception in last week's 20-17 win at the Minnesota Vikings, can play Sunday. Izien is in the concussion protocol and Bowles said he still had some tests to clear, but he returned to practice in a limited capacity Thursday.

"We'll see," Bowles said of Izien. "We're hopeful."