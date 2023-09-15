        <
        >

          Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis (toe) likely out against Bears

          • Jenna Laine, ESPN Staff WriterSep 15, 2023, 01:30 PM ET
              Jenna Laine covers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for ESPN. She started covering the Bucs for ESPN in 2016, but she has covered the team since 2009. Follow Jenna on Twitter: @JennaLaineESPN.
          TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers top cornerback Carlton Davis will "probably" miss Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears because of a toe injury, coach Todd Bowles told reporters Friday.

          Davis, Tampa Bay's most experienced cornerback, has not practiced all week.

          With Davis likely out, second-year cornerback Zyon McCollum, who got in a lot of reps in training camp with the first-team offense, will step into Davis' role.

          "He's ready to play. We've got all the confidence in the world in him," Bowles said of McCollum. "He had a great summer, he had a great spring. He's practicing [well]. We don't have a problem playing him."

          Bowles did say he is hopeful that starting nickelback Christian Izien, a rookie who had a touchdown-saving interception in last week's 20-17 win at the Minnesota Vikings, can play Sunday. Izien is in the concussion protocol and Bowles said he still had some tests to clear, but he returned to practice in a limited capacity Thursday.

          "We'll see," Bowles said of Izien. "We're hopeful."