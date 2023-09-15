KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Travis Kelce and Chris Jones will play for the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars,

Kelce missed last week's season opener after hyperextending his knee. The passing game struggled without him, and the Chiefs lost 21-20 to the Detroit Lions.

He returned to practice this week wearing a sleeve on his injured right leg.

Jones also didn't play against the Lions, but he joined the Chiefs on Wednesday for the start of their practice week. He ended his holdout that began at training camp. He had one season remaining on his contract but wanted a new multiyear deal.

Jones and the Chiefs couldn't agree on a longer-term contract, but Jones signed a new one-year deal that with incentives could earn him more than his base salary of $19.5 million.