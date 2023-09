It's Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season and the uniform combos are heating up already.

The New England Patriots are reintroducing one of their famous throwback jerseys. The Chicago Bears will be in bright orange uniforms when they travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road.

Here are the Week 2 uniforms for all 32 NFL teams:

Throwbacks

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Black

Pants: White

The Falcons will be wearing a fan favorite as they take on the Green Bay Packers. The throwback to their 1966 team is one of their most popular helmet colorways.

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: Orange

Pants: White

The debut of the Bears' orange jersey combination made headlines last season. It's back again this year as Chicago looks to bounce back from a Week 1 loss.

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

It's a throwback to 1946 for Cleveland's Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns will debut a white alternate helmet with a white throwback uniform they previously wore in 2021.

Browns are debuting their White-Out Series uniforms Monday night vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/E6xOMKkXPH β€” Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2023

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

A Sunday Night Football matchup warrants a special uniform and the Patriots are coming prepared. They will wear their famous throwback threads against the Dolphins after a 10-year hiatus.

Red is the new blue. pic.twitter.com/sC7T0kLXFn β€” New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 13, 2023

Traditional combinations

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Red

Pants: Red

Helmet: Black

Jersey: White

Pants: Black

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Gray

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Orange

Jersey: Black

Pants: White

Helmet: Gray

Jersey: White

Pants: Light blue

Helmet: Dark blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Gray

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Yellow

Jersey: White

Pants: Yellow

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Gonna be icy on Sunday ❄️ pic.twitter.com/2CFB9h3HeL β€” Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 14, 2023

Helmet: White

Jersey: Blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Teal

Pants: Teal

Helmet: Red

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Gray

Jersey: White

Pants: Gray

Helmet: White

Jersey: Powder blue

Pants: White

Helmet: Blue/gold

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: White

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Black

Pants: Black

Helmet: Blue

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Helmet: Green

Jersey: Green

Pants: White

Helmet: Black

Jersey: Black

Pants: Yellow

AFC North football pic.twitter.com/pn1aQRXe5H β€” Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 12, 2023

Helmet: Gold

Jersey: Red

Pants: Gold

Rockin' the red jerseys this Sunday in LA 😀#SFvsLAR x #FTTB pic.twitter.com/DHcQ5AcKcW β€” San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 14, 2023

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: White

Pants: Navy

White and navy for week ✌️



Read more: https://t.co/LXY4pBTXrp pic.twitter.com/bNUt8bUc9U β€” Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 14, 2023

Helmet: Gray

Jersey: White

Pants: White

White threads for our home opener πŸ₯ΆπŸ’§ pic.twitter.com/JWnECBJzr8 β€” Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 14, 2023

Helmet: Dark Blue

Jersey: White

Pants: Dark Blue

Helmet: Red

Jersey: Red

Pants: White