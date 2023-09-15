Rodgers on timetable for return: Give me your doubts ... and watch what I do (1:12)

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, only two days removed from Achilles' surgery, set the stage for a dramatic return by vowing Friday to prove his doubters wrong.

An upbeat Rodgers, 39, speaking from his home in Malibu, California, made his first public comments since the injury on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Give me the doubts, give me the timetables, give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen, because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration," he said. "That's all I need. So, give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do."

While Rodgers didn't state definitely that he will play in 2024, he certainly gave the strong impression that his plan is to be back on the field. He said he's exploring methods of rehab that might allow him to return sooner than expected.

"Anything is possible," he said, quoting Kevin Garnett when asked if he could return for the postseason.