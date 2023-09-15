CHICAGO -- Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams will miss Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to personal reasons, coach Matt Eberflus announced on Friday.

Eberflus, who was the defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-21, will call defensive plays at Tampa Bay.

"I've done it for 12 years total," Eberflus said of calling defensive plays. "Really, it's more about the operation of the game management side of it. When the offense is up, it'll be normal business. And then throwing challenge flags and being right there with [offensive coordinator] Luke [Getsy] and the offense. With the defense up I'll be making the calls. When we're off the field, to make the corrections pretty quick, the guys on the sideline are going to help me do that with the players. And from there it's just about setting up the next series, what's coming the next series for those guys, if we can communicate that. And from there it's just normal."

Williams has been away from Halas Hall since Thursday. Eberflus said there is no timetable for his return.

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon had surgery to repair a broken hand, the team announced, after being placed on injured reserve on Thursday. Eberflus expressed optimism that the cornerback will be ready to return following Chicago's Week 5 matchup at Washington after sitting out the mandatory four weeks required for a stint on IR.

"We visited earlier and his teammates have been talking to him, and he's in a good spot, mentally, right now with that," Eberflus said.

Chicago's secondary depth was tested further when Gordon's backup, Josh Blackwell, was listed as doubtful against Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury. Blackwell is the Bears most experienced backup nickel corner, having played 117 snaps in the slot in 2022.

The Bears signed cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. from the practice squad to active roster on Thursday. If Blackwell is unable to go, Chicago expects Stroman to play the nickel.

"Those guys have been with us, so they know the system," Eberflus said. "They know how to play it and they've played in there before. We feel good about it."

Eberflus said that the Bears preference is to leave rookie Tyrique Stevenson at outside cornerback and not move him into the slot. Stevenson played the hybrid STAR position at Georgia from 2019-20.