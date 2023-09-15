The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 34-28 on Thursday night despite missing four starters because of injury.

Yes, it's only Week 2, but injuries can pile up quickly in the NFL. The banged-up Eagles defense surrendered 364 passing yards and four touchdowns to Kirk Cousins, but it also recovered four Vikings fumbles to help keep Minnesota at bay.

In positive injury news, the 0-1 Kansas City Chiefs are expecting the return of tight end Travis Kelce (knee). The defending Super Bowl champions dropped their opener without him to the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs also should have defensive tackle Chris Jones, who skipped the opener in a contract dispute that since has been resolved.

Here are more injury updates from our NFL Nation reporters as we head toward Sunday's matchups:

Quick links:

Schedule | Depth charts | PickCenter

Injury: Ankle

Ekeler was listed as doubtful on Friday, putting Joshua Kelley in line to start against a perennially fierce Tennessee run defense that allowed 2.6 yards per carry in the season opener. Kelley is going to have a tough time coming anywhere close to 5.7 yards per rush he averaged against Miami but should be able to maintain his fantasy value with work at the goal line for the talented Chargers offense.

-- Daniel Greenspan

Injury: Concussion

Meyers had a game-high nine receptions, on 10 targets, for 81 yards with two touchdowns in the Raiders' season-opening win at Denver. And while All-Pro WR Davante Adams will continue to get his, look for former Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter Renfrow to rebound from the first no-target game of his five-year career. Rookie tight end Michael Mayer could also get additional targets in Meyers' absence.

-- Paul Gutierrez

Injury: Hamstring

Johnson is probably out for the Steelers' Monday night matchup against the Browns, taking away one of Kenny Pickett's top targets in a crucial divisional game. With Johnson out, look for Calvin Austin III and Allen Robinson II to have increased roles. Austin ran more routes on the outside in Week 1, while Robinson played in the slot.

-- Brooke Pryor

Injury: Quad

Andrews is listed as questionable, but he's trending toward playing Sunday after missing the season opener. He had his first full practice since injuring the quadriceps nearly four weeks ago. This is big for the Ravens because Andrews has repeatedly had success against Cincinnati. Since Andrews entered the NFL in 2018, he has produced the most receptions (50), receiving yards (606) and touchdown catches (six) of any player against the Bengals.

-- Jamison Hensley

Injury: Hamstring

Jones came out of last Sunday's game at Chicago after he felt something in his left hamstring on the second of his two touchdowns. At the time, he said it felt more like a "bite" than an all-out pull. He also said he felt like he could have gone back in the game but that coach Matt LaFleur held him out as a precaution. However, this week's turn of events with him not practicing at all might contradict that. The Packers have had a rash of hamstring injuries - Christian Watson missed the opener with the same injury. Watson practiced Friday for the first time since Aug. 31 but like Jones, he was listed as questionable.

-- Rob Demovsky

Injury: Moss (arm), Nelson (toe)

Moss is expected to make his season debut after missing Week 1 following a broken arm in training camp. The Colts could use a jolt from Moss after the struggles of their running game in last week's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Moss was a full participant in practice each day this week and had no designation on the final injury report.

Nelson missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was still limited when he returned to the field on Friday. He is officially listed as questionable and would be a big loss given the Colts' difficulties running the ball in Week 1. Coach Shane Steichen didn't make any promises: "He's showing progress and we'll see where it goes."

-- Stephen Holder

Injury: Knee

He has a slight sprain of his MCL and has not practiced during the week, but Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Cooks does not need practice reps in order to play Sunday against the Jets. The Cowboys will have a better feel for Cooks' status after Saturday's practice, but by listing him as questionable there is a reasonable chance he will be available to play. Multiple sources said he had a good rehab session on Thursday. If he can't play, then Jalen Tolbert will slide into Cooks role alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

-- Todd Archer

Injury: Oblique

The rookie wide receiver will be listed as questionable on the Rams' Week 2 injury report, but coach Sean McVay said the Rams expect Nacua "to be ready to go" against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Nacua did not practice Thursday with an injury McVay said occurred during the game in Seattle. Nacua, whom the Rams drafted in the fifth round, had 10 catches for 119 yards in Los Angeles' season opener

-- Sarah Barshop

Injury: Concussion

Andersen, a starter at inside linebacker, is in the concussion protocol. While he did practice Friday on a limited basis, the Falcons already ruled him out. Expect Nate Landman to start in his place next to Kaden Elliss. Cornerback Jeff Okudah (foot) is questionable after three limited practices this week. If Okudah plays, he may not start -- Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he could see a scenario where he's active but Tre Flowers starts against the Packers as they continue to ramp Okudah up from his injury.

-- Michael Rothstein

Injury: Knee

Parker missed the season opener after sustaining an injury in practice two weeks prior, which especially showed up late in the game when rookie Kayshon Boutte was tapped to fill his void on the boundary. Parker has yet to be a full participant in practice this week, putting his status in question for Sunday night's game. If he is sidelined again, the Patriots have JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne as their top tandem in the 2-WR package, with rookies Demario "Pop" Douglas and Boutte also on the depth chart. Both Douglas and Boutte played over Smith-Shuster in the two-minute offense last week.

-- Mike Reiss

Injury: Ankle

The Lions probably will be without Decker as he nurses an ankle injury and has been designated as doubtful. Ahead of Friday's practice, coach Dan Campbell said that Decker is "a little less than questionable" and they would see where he's at by Saturday before making an official decision. He missed a full week of practice.

-- Eric Woodyard

Injury: Ankle

Hopkins injured his ankle on the final offensive play last week against the Saints. Mike Vrabel hasn't ruled Hopkins out. But he didn't participate in practice all week. Without getting into detail, Hopkins said he did some physical activity when asked about it on Friday. Hopkins said he has prepared this week as if he was going to play. Despite not being on the field, Hopkins has watched a lot of film with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

-- Turron Davenport