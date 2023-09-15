        <
          Texans QB C.J. Stroud questionable with a shoulder injury

          • DJ Bien-Aime, ESPNSep 15, 2023, 05:06 PM ET
              D.J. Bien-Aime covers the Houston Texans for ESPN. He is the newest reporter to join ESPN Nation, as he moved over to ESPN in July of 2022 after covering the New York Jets previously. He's a former athlete that finished his college career at Louisville. You can catch D.J. on ESPN Radio on his show "Talkin' Texans" and you can follow him on Twitter: @Djbienaime.
          HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans might be without their starting quarterback on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

          C.J. Stroud was listed on the injury report as questionable to play against the Colts with a right shoulder injury.

          The No. 2 pick's injury popped up on Friday after an injury was not listed Wednesday or Thursday.

          If Stroud can't start, backup quarterback Davis Mills will replace him. Mills has started 26 games over the past two seasons and has thrown 33 touchdown passes, 25 interceptions, and posted a QBR of 35.