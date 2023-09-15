HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans might be without their starting quarterback on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

C.J. Stroud was listed on the injury report as questionable to play against the Colts with a right shoulder injury.

The No. 2 pick's injury popped up on Friday after an injury was not listed Wednesday or Thursday.

If Stroud can't start, backup quarterback Davis Mills will replace him. Mills has started 26 games over the past two seasons and has thrown 33 touchdown passes, 25 interceptions, and posted a QBR of 35.