ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- For a Denver Broncos offense that has been battered by injuries among its pass catchers, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's return to the lineup Sunday will be a welcome one.

Jeudy, who suffered a pulled right hamstring Aug. 24 during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams and missed the Broncos' season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, practiced fully all week and will play Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Asked if Jeudy would be on any sort of pitch count for snaps in the game, Broncos coach Sean Payton said after Friday's practice "no, he's healthy, he's good.''

Jeudy's return should aid an offense that struggled to create explosive plays and scoring opportunities against the Raiders. The Broncos' longest pass play in the game was a 21-yard catch-and-run by wide receiver Brandon Johnson. Quarterback Russell Wilson averaged 6.6 yards per completion.

The 17-16 loss to the Raiders was the 12th time in the team's last 18 games, dating back to the start of last season, the Broncos have scored 16 or fewer points. The Broncos are 4-8 in those games.

"Jerry is such an explosive player,'' Wilson said. "... We definitely aren't gun shy, [we] aren't afraid to attack down the field.''

The Broncos have also not had much good injury fortune among the wide receivers and tight ends thus far. The team's best receiving tight end, Greg Dulcich, will not play Sunday and is expected to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered late in the first half against the Raiders.

Wide receiver KJ Hamler, one of the fastest players on the team, is not on the current roster because of a heart ailment that is being treated with medication and wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in the first week of training camp.

"[Jeudy] is a great route-runner,'' Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. "You feel really good when he's matched up man-to-man, so when you recognize that, [he is] someone you look to early as a quarterback. [He's] a guy that consistently can get separation. The more receivers that you have that can win those one-on-one matchups, the easier it is. It'll definitely be good to have him back.''

Jeudy led the Broncos, who were last in the league in scoring offense in 2022, in touchdowns last season with six. Over the final six games last season he had 37 receptions for 523 yards and three touchdowns.