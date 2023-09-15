The Minnesota Vikings have lost a key part of their plan for offensive line depth this season.

Swing tackle Oli Udoh suffered a torn quadriceps tendon in Thursday night's 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and will miss the remainder of the season, coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday.

Udoh opened the game at left tackle and played the first 39 snaps after starter Christian Darrisaw aggravated an ankle injury during pregame warmups.

The Vikings finished the game with veteran David Quessenberry, whom they signed Aug. 30, at left tackle.

O'Connell said he is hopeful Darrisaw will be able to capitalize on the 10-day gap before the Vikings' next game Sept. 24 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Udoh, a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft, started 16 games as a guard in 2021 and made two starts in 2022 at right tackle for the injured Brian O'Neill. He also handled most of the first-team reps at right tackle during training camp as O'Neill recovered from offseason Achilles surgery.