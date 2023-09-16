Aaron Rodgers joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to talk through his Achilles injury and how he is feeling now. (0:46)

In addition to a new starting quarterback, the New York Jets will have a new kicker when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Greg Zuerlein, who injured his groin Thursday in practice, was ruled out Saturday. He will be replaced for the game by veteran Austin Seibert, whom they signed Saturday, a source confirmed.

The NFL Network first reported the Seibert signing. He was one of three kickers who worked out for the Jets on Friday.

Zuerlein, 35, enjoyed a strong preseason, as he converted nine of 10 field-goal attempts. The Jets don't see this as a long-term injury, according to coach Robert Saleh, so Seibert might be a one-game rental.

Seibert, 26, originally a fifth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2019, has made 44 of 55 field goals and 55 of 61 extra points in his career. He last appeared in a game last season for the Detroit Lions. Seibert was waived by the Lions last Oct. 7.

This caps a tumultuous week for the Jets, who lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles tear. Zach Wilson will start against the Cowboys, with Tim Boyle backing up.