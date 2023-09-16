CHICAGO -- The Bears downgraded starting right guard Nate Davis to doubtful for Chicago's Week 2 matchup at Tampa Bay.

Davis is dealing with the death of a family member, which occurred Saturday morning, a source told ESPN. The familial situation has been ongoing throughout the offseason and is a reason the guard missed multiple practices throughout training camp and the preseason, the source said.

The Bears are expected to start either Dan Feeney or Ja'Tyre Carter in Davis' place against the Buccaneers. Feeney has predominantly played left guard or center throughout his career but has 64 starts in 97 career games between his time with the Chargers and Jets. Chicago sent a sixth-round pick to Miami in August to acquire the backup offensive lineman.

Carter, a 2022 seventh-round pick, appeared in one game last season and logged 31 snaps at right guard. He is listed as the backup left and right guard on the Bears' depth chart.

Davis, 26, signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Bears in March as a free agent. The guard also dealt with an undisclosed injury during the preseason that affected his availability for practices and preseason games.

The Bears elevated practice squad offensive tackle Aviante Collins to the active roster and downgraded cornerback Josh Blackwell (hamstring) to out against the Buccaneers. Greg Stroman Jr. is expected to play nickel corner against Tampa Bay in place of Blackwell, who was expected to fill in for Kyler Gordon. Gordon went on injured reserve this week with a broken hand.