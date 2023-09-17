Texans star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at home against the Indianapolis Colts with a knee injury, is not expected to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday night.

If Tunsil does not play Sunday, he would become the fourth regular starter missing from Houston's offensive line. The Texans are already without starting right tackle Tytus Howard (out until Week 5), left guard Kenyon Green (on season-ending injured reserve), center Juice Scruggs (short-term IR) and center Scott Quessenberry (long-term IR).

Josh Jones is expected to start at left tackle in place of Tunsil.

Tunsil, 29, signed a three-year, $75 million extension with the Texans this offseason.