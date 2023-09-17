Tennessee Titans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hopkins suffered the injury on the final offensive play of last week's loss to the New Orleans Saints. He didn't practice all week but said he still prepared as if he's going to play against the Chargers.

The Titans already ruled out safety Amani Hooker and cornerback Kristian Fulton for Sunday's game.

Hopkins, 31, had seven catches for 65 yards in Week 1.