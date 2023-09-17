Patrick Mahomes scrambles to find Travis Kelce for TE's first TD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Travis Kelce was having a quiet day in his return to the Kansas City Chiefs' lineup until the first drive of the third quarter.

Then, Kelce caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to give the Chiefs a 14-6 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kelce also caught a 6-yard pass on the previous play to set up the touchdown. He caught one pass in the first half.