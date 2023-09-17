        <
          Colts rookie QB Richardson rushes for two early TDs vs. Texans

          Stephen Holder, ESPNSep 17, 2023, 01:42 PM ET
              Stephen joined ESPN in 2022, covering the Indianapolis Colts and NFL at large.

          HOUSTON - Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson wasted no time finding the end zone, scoring two rushing touchdowns in the first six minutes of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans to push the Week 2 score to 14-0.

          Richardson led an impressive 10-play drive to start the game, capping it with an 18-yard touchdown run on a draw play - his second straight week scoring on a similar play.

          After the Colts sacked Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and forced a fumble moments later, Richardson scored again on the ensuing first down when the Colts called a well-designed bootleg run off the right side, freezing the defense with a fake handoff to receiver Josh Downs.

          The touchdown brought Richardson's rushing touchdown total to three on the season.