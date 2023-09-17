Travis Kelce hauls in the touchdown from Patrick Mahomes, then punts the ball into the stands. (0:22)

Familiar faces found the end zone for the first time of the 2023 NFL season in Week 2.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce connected with Patrick Mahomes for a 9-yard touchdown reception. Davante Adams caught his first touchdown from first-year Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Mark Andrews hooked up with Lamar Jackson in his first game back with the Baltimore Ravens from his quad injury.

For all of the on-field battles, the social media trolls came out once again to put the final cherry on top.

Here are the best executed virtual jabs of Week 2:

Buffalo Bills 38, Las Vegas Raiders 10

The Bills and quarterback Josh Allen recovered from their Week 1 loss with an overwhelming win against the Raiders. Allen threw for 274 yards and 3 touchdowns, while James Cook ran for 123 yards.

The Raiders offense scored just 3 points after the first quarter and went scoreless in the second half.

After the game, Buffalo decided to put its own touch on Las Vegas' MSG Sphere:

Indianapolis Colts 31, Houston Texans 20

In a battle of rookie quarterbacks, both sides showed early promise. Anthony Richardson had two rushing touchdowns but unfortunately had to exit in the second quarter with a concussion. Gardner Minshew took over and threw for 171 yards and a touchdown.

C.J. Stroud threw for 384 yards and 2 touchdowns, but it wasn't enough for a victory.

The Colts trolled their division rivals with a nod to everything being a little different in Texas.

Seattle Seahawks 37, Detroit Lions 31

An overtime touchdown by Tyler Lockett secured the Seahawks' first win of the season. Lockett and running back Kenneth Walker III both had 2 touchdowns in the game to knock off the Lions.

Jared Goff, who threw for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns, led Detroit down the field to tie the game on a field goal. But he didn't get a chance to score during the extra period.

The Seahawks had plenty of fun on social media after their last-second win:

Philadelphia Eagles 34, Minnesota Vikings 28

The reigning NFC champions are off to a hot start, winning their first two games of the season. Philadelphia dominated the ground game with 259 yards. D'Andre Swift had a bulk of that total, running for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns.

There wasn't much the Vikings did to stop the Eagles rush attack, or their troll on social media. Philadelphia put a personal twist on Minnesota's "Skol Vikes" chant.