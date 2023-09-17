        <
        >

          Bears' Eddie Jackson won't play second half with foot injury

          • Courtney Cronin, ESPN Staff WriterSep 17, 2023, 02:44 PM ET
            Close
              Courtney Cronin joined ESPN in 2017, originally covering the Minnesota Vikings before switching to the Chicago Bears in 2022. Courtney is a frequent panelist on Around the Horn and host of Best Week Ever on ESPN Radio. She also co-hosts The Chicago Bears Podcast on ESPN 1000. She previously worked at the San Jose Mercury News as a multimedia sports journalist.

          TAMPA, Fla. -- Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson has been ruled out for the second half of the Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a foot injury.

          Jackson went down on Chicago's second defensive series and walked off the field under his own power. The seventh-year safety briefly visited the medical tent before being carted back to the locker room.

          Jackson was favoring his left foot, which is the same foot that he sustained a season-ending Lisfranc injury in in November 2022.

          The Bears are playing both of their backup safeties after Jaquan Brisker also missed most of the first half because of illness.