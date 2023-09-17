TAMPA, Fla. -- Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson has been ruled out for the second half of the Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a foot injury.

Jackson went down on Chicago's second defensive series and walked off the field under his own power. The seventh-year safety briefly visited the medical tent before being carted back to the locker room.

Jackson was favoring his left foot, which is the same foot that he sustained a season-ending Lisfranc injury in in November 2022.

The Bears are playing both of their backup safeties after Jaquan Brisker also missed most of the first half because of illness.