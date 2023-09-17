INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is inactive for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams made second-year running back Kyren Williams the lead back this week, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. In the season opener, Williams had 15 carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns, while Akers had 22 carries for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Before the game, Akers sent a message on X saying, "I'm just as confused as everybody else. I'm blessed though."

Last season, Akers spent nearly a month away from the team after coach Sean McVay said the team explored the option of finding the running back "a fresh new start with another team." Earlier last year, McVay told reporters that he wanted to see more urgency from Akers.

Akers returned to the team in Week 9 and posted at least 100 rushing yards in each of the final three games of the season. In late December, McVay said it would be "silly" for the running back not to be a "big part" of the offense moving forward.

Akers finished last season with 786 yards and seven touchdowns on 188 carries.