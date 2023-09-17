CINCINNATI -- Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. became the latest Ravens starter to leave a game with an injury in what has become a rough start to the season health-wise for Baltimore.

Beckham was ruled out in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with an ankle injury. It appeared that Beckham hurt the ankle on the opening drive, when he left the game briefly and was looked at by a doctor on the bench. He left with three catches for 29 yards.

This continued a bad trend for Baltimore, which entered the Week 2 game without five injured starters. The Ravens placed running back J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) on injured reserve and had four others inactive: offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral).

It marked the third straight game against the Bengals that Beckham left with an injury. He tore the ACL in his left knee at Cincinnati in 2020 and then injured his left knee against the Bengals in the Super Bowl in February 2022.

The Ravens have plenty of depth at wide receiver. Without Beckham, quarterback Lamar Jackson still has three former first-round wide receivers: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor.