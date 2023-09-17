INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Last year, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey got settled in with his new team in a win against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

On Sunday, McCaffrey picked up where he left off. McCaffrey burst up the middle for a 14-yard touchdown to cap the game's opening drive, staking the Niners to a 7-0 first-quarter lead.

For McCaffrey, it's the 11th straight game (including playoffs) he's scored a touchdown dating to last season. That breaks a tie with receiver Freddie Solomon, who scored in 10 straight games in 1984, giving McCaffrey the second-longest such streak in franchise history. Only Jerry Rice (12 games in 1987) has a longer streak.

McCaffrey rushed five times for 26 yards and had a 9-yard reception on the opening drive. In San Francisco's win against the Rams in Week 8 last season, McCaffrey threw for, ran for and caught a touchdown, making him the fourth player since the 1970 merger to complete the touchdown trifecta in a game.