          Broncos' Russell Wilson throws 60-yard touchdown to Marvin Mims Jr.

          • Jeff Legwold, ESPN Senior WriterSep 17, 2023, 05:09 PM ET
              Jeff Legwold is a senior writer who covers the Denver Broncos and the NFL at ESPN. Jeff has covered the Broncos for more than 20 years, joining ESPN in 2013. He also assists with NFL draft coverage, including his annual top 100 prospects. Jeff has been a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Board of Selectors since 1999. He has attended every scouting combine since 1987.
          DENVER -- Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said this past week that explosive plays "come in all shapes and sizes.''

          The Broncos' longest play of the young season came in the 60-yard variety as Wilson hit rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. with a touchdown pass with 12 seconds left in the first quarter Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

          The play gave the Broncos a 14-3 lead and was the first touchdown of Mims' career. The rookie had played just 17 snaps in the season-opening loss to the Las Vegas Raiders but was in the rotation Sunday right from kickoff.

          The play came on Wilson's second pass attempt as the Broncos had used a run-heavy look in their first scoring drive. And the play highlighted Mims' speed -- Mims was one of the fastest players at the scouting combine with a 4.38 electronically timed 40-yard dash.