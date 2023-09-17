ARLINGTON, Texas -- After a sluggish first quarter, the New York Jets got on the board Sunday in the second with a lightning strike -- a 68-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Garrett Wilson in Week 2. It was the first score of the season against the Dallas Cowboys, and it cut the Dallas lead to 10-7.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett dialed up the play, as the Jets showed run on the first play of the drive, using a two-tight end package. Quarterback Zach Wilson faked the handoff to running back Dalvin Cook and hit Wilson on a slant route.

Garrett Wilson did the rest, recording 56 yards after the catch as he sliced through the Dallas secondary. It was the second-year receiver's second touchdown reception from Wilson, who threw one to Garrett Wilson in Week 1 after starter Aaron Rodgers went down with what was called a season-ending Achilles injury.

It was Zach Wilson's longest touchdown pass of his career, and the catch was Wilson's first target of the day.