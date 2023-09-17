TAMPA, Fla. -- With 2:12 remaining and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers holding a 20-17 lead over the Chicago Bears, Bucs linebacker Shaq Barrett weaved inside as Justin Fields dropped back to pass from the Chicago 6-yard line and intercepted Fields with an outstretched arm, returning it 4 yards to score and seal the 27-17 victory Sunday.

For the last four months, he and his family have known immeasurable grief -- losing their 2-year-old daughter Arrayah in a pool drowning at their family's home in Tampa on April 30. But for just a moment, the pain temporarily subsided as teammates gathered around him in jubilation. That's when Barrett blew a kiss to the sky to send his "ray of sunshine" as he always called her, a message.

"I told her, 'I love you, miss you and wish she was here,'" said Barrett, wearing a heart-shaped necklace with her picture on it. He's dedicated this season to her, one that had already pitted the odds against him in recovering from a torn Achilles in Week 8 of last season.

"It's unbelievable. You can't even fathom going through something like that," coach Todd Bowles said of Barrett, who also had a sack in the game. "To see him go through it and come out on the other side -- and I'm sure he still has days -- but to play like he's playing right now, to be where he is right now is unbelievable."

Outside linebacker Anthony Nelson added, "He's a special dude. It's amazing. He's stayed strong in his faith. That's one of the things I admire about him the most. ... He leans on his faith. He's strong in his faith. ... He's a positive person, he believes in himself, he believes in the hard work and he's a hard worker, so he's got a lot of evidence to support that."

Barrett and his family, who were in attendance for the game, are moving through their grief the best they can. His wife Jordanna, is expecting a baby daughter early next year whom they plan to name Allanah. Their oldest, Shaquil, Jr., just started playing youth football and Barrett is one of the coaches of the team, along with pass game coordinator/inside linebackers coach Larry Foote. Their daughter Aaliyah continues to dance, and their son Braylon is in karate.

Still, there are moments that feel unbearable, like last week just before the Bucs' Week 1 opener at the Minnesota Vikings.

"I was struggling real bad. I couldn't stop crying," Barrett said. "Called my wife, the coaches checked in on me. But then out of the blue, everything just went away and I was able to focus on the game. My wife says people pray for me. So I actually felt like the wave emotions just slide to the side and I was able to actually able to focus. So I was able to feel the power of prayer."

He also said he believes Sunday's special moment was the work of divine intervention. It was the first time he's ever scored a touchdown in his nine-year NFL career.

"I believe so for sure," Barrett said. "And then just talking, talking to God all the time. I just know He don't give us nothing more than we can handle even though it felt like He did for sure. He said He's just setting us up for something -- can't say better because what can be better than having my baby girl here.

"But He's setting us up for something that we need and I'm just ready for it and I'm waiting for it, And I'm going to believe in Him and believe in this plan for sure, and I do feel like it was divine intervention to be able to just get that spotlight for my baby girl."