FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The Miami Dolphins opened a two-score lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter of Sunday night's prime-time matchup, but their offense was set up by a strong defensive effort.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb caught up to Patriots wide receiver Demario Davis and stripped the ball to give the Dolphins possession at their own 27-yard line. Facing second-and-19 on the ninth play of the ensuing drive, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit receiver Jaylen Waddle for a 28-yard gain, and running back Raheem Mostert finished the drive with an 8-yard touchdown two plays later.

Miami sent running back Salvon Ahmed in motion toward the wide area of the field pre-snap, before running to the opposite side with Mostert, who high-stepped away from linebacker Jahlani Tavai and outran cornerback Christian Gonzalez to the corner of the end zone.

After rushing for three touchdowns in 16 games last season, Mostert already has two this season.

Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, who combined for two touchdowns in Miami's opening win, hooked up for a 2-yard touchdown with 11 seconds before halftime as the Dolphins led 17-3 at the break.

Tagovailoa completed all seven of his passes on the 8-play, 75-yard scoring drive, including an impressive tight-window throw to Braxton Berrios to set up the touchdown on the next play. Tagovailoa completed 15-of-20 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown in the first half, even as New England's defense sought to take away the deep ball threat with three deep safeties on the field frequently throughout the half.