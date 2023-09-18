Saquon Barkley has to be helped off the field after an injury and later slams his helmet on the sideline in frustration. (0:23)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The New York Giants tied their biggest come-from-behind win in franchise history, rallying from 21 points down to beat the Arizona Cardinals 31-28 at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. It was a thrilling victory for the visitors, except that it came with a dark cloud cast by the possibility of losing star running back Saquon Barkley to an ankle injury.

Barkley, who scored two touchdowns (one rushing and one receiving), had an X-ray on his right ankle after the game and was limping around the locker room. The ankle was "a bit swollen," a source told ESPN.

It was clear that Barkley was in pain. He took a cart to the X-ray room after limping off the field.

"I don't know yet," coach Brian Daboll said when asked about the severity of Barkley's injury.

Barkley, who was the lone sour face in the locker room after the Giants erased a 28-7 deficit to even their record, politely declined to comment on the injury, which occurred when his ankle turned awkwardly at the bottom of a pile on a run up the middle with just over a minute remaining in the game.

The Giants have a short turnaround this week, as they play again on the West Coast on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers. They then have 11 days before they host the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 2 on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.

Barkley, 26, is playing on a revised franchise tag this year. He's set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Barkley also has a history of ankle injuries. He missed three games in 2019 with a right ankle injury and four games in 2021 with a left ankle injury.

An extended absence could hurt his value and the Giants' long-term prospects.

Barkley had 17 rushes for 63 yards and six catches for 29 yards on Sunday, playing 65 of 67 offensive snaps (97%).

The Giants, meanwhile, potentially saved their season. After losing 40-0 to the Dallas Cowboys a week ago, New York found itself staring down a 20-0 deficit on Sunday. Those 60 points the Giants allowed before scoring their first point of the season was the second-most points allowed before scoring to begin a season since the 1970 merger, and the most since the 1978 Baltimore Colts (86 points allowed before scoring).

For the third time in their history, the Giants came back from down 21 points to win, also doing so during the 1945 and 1947 seasons. On Sunday, they did it behind a monster second half from quarterback Daniel Jones, who threw for a pair of scores and ran for another.

It all began with a 58-yard pass from Jones to rookie Jalin Hyatt on the first offensive play of the second half.

"We always remained confident," Jones said. "It was getting back to simple execution: trusting it, seeing it and ripping it. We had some opportunities to make plays in the first half. We didn't do it. I knew they'd be there. I just had to execute and give our guys a chance to make those plays. We did it and built on that."

The Giants totaled 358 total yards in the second half, compared to 81 in the first.

"The finish that these guys had ... it was good to get a win," Daboll said.