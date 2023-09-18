Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams is "good" after being evaluated for a concussion after Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, coach Josh McDaniels said Monday.

The Raiders were without No. 2 wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on Sunday because he is in the concussion protocol because of a hit to his head in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. McDaniels said Monday that Meyers is progressing through the protocol.

"Tae's good, Jakobi's headed in the right direction," McDaniels said.

Adams was evaluated for a concussion after a hit he took to the side of the head late in the Raiders' 38-10 loss at Buffalo on Sunday.

Adams was running a deep route when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw into triple coverage. But after Bills cornerback Cam Lewis broke up the pass, safety Taylor Rapp came in from the side with a helmet-to-helmet hit on the left side of Adams' face, incurring an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Adams, who led the Raiders with six catches on eight targets for 84 yards and a touchdown, popped up after a few seconds but was sent by the refs to the medical tent for evaluation. Frustrated, he then left the sideline for the locker room before the game was over.

Adams' touchdown catch Sunday was the 88th of his career, surpassing Larry Fitzgerald for the fifth-most touchdown catches in a player's first 10 NFL seasons. Only Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (131), Randy Moss (124), Marvin Harrison (110) and Terrell Owens (101) have had more TD catches in their first 10 seasons.

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez contributed to this report.