MIAMI -- The Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle is in concussion protocol, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday, after the wide receiver took a hard hit to the head in Sunday's win over the New England Patriots.

Waddle was the intended receiver on a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter. The pass fell incomplete but Waddle was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit from Patriots linebacker Marte Mapu, who was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Waddle received attention from medical trainers on the field before being escorted to the sideline and eventually to the locker room.

McDaniel said Waddle was already "progressing" through protocol as of Monday afternoon.

The third-year pro was Miami's leading receiver Sunday night, finishing with 86 yards on four receptions.

If he is unable to play in the Dolphins' Week 3 home opener against the Denver Broncos, it will probably mean elevated roles for Cedrick Wilson, who has been a healthy scratch in the first two games, or possibly Robbie Chosen, who remains on the team's practice squad.