OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens actually received some good news on the injury front, one of the few times this season.

Starting free safety Marcus Williams has decided against surgery on his left pectoral injury and will return this season, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday. Williams suffered the injury in Week 1's win over the Texans.

Williams, Baltimore's top free-agent signing in 2022, led the team with four interceptions last season.

"So, he's just rehabbing right now to get himself back on the field," Harbaugh said.

There was concern that Williams' injury could have sidelined him for most of the season and potentially all of it. Harbaugh said Williams won't go on injured reserve but declined to give a timetable on his return.

"There's a sort of a vague timeframe right now," Harbaugh said, "but I just don't want to put it out there and then everybody be mad at me later."

The Ravens are 2-0 for the first time since 2020, although it's not been an easy start to the season. Baltimore lost running back J.K. Dobbins to season-ending Achilles injury in the opener and the Ravens had four starters inactive for Sunday's game in Cincinnati: Williams, cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle).

In Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bengals, the Ravens had two other starters leave with ankle injuries and not return to the game: wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh. Harbaugh declined to provide any updates on Beckham or Oweh.

"I'm just going to keep that close to the vest though right now," Harbaugh said. "I can tell you this, if there's any long-term issue, we'll let you know what it is."