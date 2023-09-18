The Arizona Cardinals put star safety Budda Baker on injured reserve Monday, a move that came after he suffered a hamstring injury during Friday's practice.

Baker didn't play in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the New York Giants, who rallied from a 20-0 halftime deficit. After the game, coach Jonathan Gannon said Arizona needed to evaluate Baker.

"We'll see as we go through next week here," Gannon said Sunday.

Baker had five tackles in Week 1.

Baker held out of OTAs and minicamp after not receiving the trade or the new deal he asked for in April.

However, he did receive additional money during training camp. He was given a $300,000 bonus in August and was able to earn up to $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives this season, a source told ESPN. His contract called for a roster bonus of $11,764 per game that Baker was active, with a maximum of $200,000.

Baker had signed a four-year deal in 2020 worth $59 million. He's under contract through the 2024 season. His base salary of $13.1 million was fully guaranteed this season.