FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The death of a fan attending Sunday night's game between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium is being investigated by the Norfolk (Mass.) District Attorney's office.

According to officials, there was an incident in the 300-level section of the stadium shortly before 11 p.m. ET, and 53-year-old Dale Mooney of Newmarket, New Hampshire, was "in apparent need of medical attention."

After local police and fire personnel arrived, Mooney was transported to a local hospital, where he died shortly before midnight, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A state police spokesman said the DA's office is "investigating the facts and circumstances of the man's death, including the sequence of events prior to the medical incident."

The DA's office said in a statement that the investigation is part of "normal protocol" and an autopsy was not scheduled for Monday. There are no charges as of Monday night.