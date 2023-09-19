Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson gets carted off with an injury in the first quarter vs. the Saints. (0:21)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson was carted off the field late in the first quarter of Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints after suffering what team officials called a right shin injury.

His return was listed as doubtful.

Thompson, a senior member of the Carolina defense, was injured when Saints left tackle Trevor Penning was slung to the ground by defensive end DeShawn Williams. The full force of the 325-pound Penning landed on the back of Thompson's leg and ankle.

Carolina players kneeled while team physicians attended to Thompson, and gathered around him when he was loaded onto the cart. Thompson raised his right hand and index finger as he disappeared into the Bank of America Stadium tunnel.

Thompson led the team in tackles last season with 135. He was making the transition from outside linebacker to inside as Carolina transitioned from a 4-3 to a 3-4 scheme.